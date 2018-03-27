A man and woman were both shot by armed robbers on the West Side in separate incidents Tuesday morning.At about 1:20 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car in the 3900-block of West Roosevelt Road. Police said that's when a man wearing a ski mask walked up to her, took out a gun and tried to rob her.The victim ran away from her car and the suspect opened fire, hitting her twice in the stomach. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition.A short time later at about 3:09 a.m., a 43-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 700-block of South Cicero Avenue when a suspect in a blue Chrysler Pacifica pulled alongside and displayed a handgun.The man threw his belongings into the robber's car and the robber then shot the man three times, once in the neck and twice in the shoulder, before driving off north on Cicero. The victim was hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in serious condition.No one is in custody in connection with either incident. Police have not said if they are related.