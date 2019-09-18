Woman shot in Fulton River District near downtown Chicago, police say

(Ravi Baichwal, ABC7 Chicago)

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot and wounded Wednesday in the Fulton River District, just blocks from the Loop.

Officers responded at 11:55 a.m. to a call of a person, of unknown age, down and bleeding in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police and fire departments. They found her with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
