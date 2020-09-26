West Englewood woman shot in head by stray bullet celebrates birthday with CPD officers who saved her

Alisha Hill was sitting on a sofa in her West Englewood home just over a year ago when she was shot in the head.
Police found her after they followed shell casings from a nearby drive-by shooting and discovered the bullet hole in her window.
"We just kept canvasing the neighborhood and we are so thankful we did," said Sgt. Rudy Vargas with the Chicago Police Department.
An ambulance rushed her to Advocate Christ Hospital where her life was saved and the long journey of rehabilitation began.
"I wanted to come out here and let her know that we are thankful that she is still with us," Vargas said. "It's her birthday and we wanted to make sure that she knows that we care about her."
"I think God for the officers who walked up on the porch and saw my daughter," said Hill's mother Jacqueline.
The newly minted MRI technician had to learn to walk and talk again.
"It was terrifying, it was terrible. Let me thank my heavenly Father for blessing me with another year with my daughter," Jacqueline said.
A mother's love took the form of an unpaid leave of absence from work to nurse a daughter back to health. Jacqueline now working overnights to be there for Alisha during the day.
"All police officers are not bad. We have good ones to and you have seen they did an awesome job," she added.
Hill had just started her new job as an MRI Tech when she was shot and thus was not receivinng insurance coverage from her job.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with those expenses.