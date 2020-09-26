West Englewood woman shot in head by stray bullet celebrates birthday with CPD officers who saved her

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman who was injured by a stray bullet is celebrating her 37th birthday with the police officers who saved her.

Alisha Hill was sitting on a sofa in her West Englewood home just over a year ago when she was shot in the head.

EMBED More News Videos

Alisha Hill is finally heading home after she was struck by a stray bullet while sitting inside a home in West Englewood in September.


Police found her after they followed shell casings from a nearby drive-by shooting and discovered the bullet hole in her window.

"We just kept canvasing the neighborhood and we are so thankful we did," said Sgt. Rudy Vargas with the Chicago Police Department.

An ambulance rushed her to Advocate Christ Hospital where her life was saved and the long journey of rehabilitation began.

"I wanted to come out here and let her know that we are thankful that she is still with us," Vargas said. "It's her birthday and we wanted to make sure that she knows that we care about her."

Video captures police response after West Englewood drive-by, woman shot in head by stray bullet


EMBED More News Videos

Police said the woman shot may not have survived if officers had not spotted a bullet hole in her home's window.


"I think God for the officers who walked up on the porch and saw my daughter," said Hill's mother Jacqueline.

The newly minted MRI technician had to learn to walk and talk again.

"It was terrifying, it was terrible. Let me thank my heavenly Father for blessing me with another year with my daughter," Jacqueline said.

A mother's love took the form of an unpaid leave of absence from work to nurse a daughter back to health. Jacqueline now working overnights to be there for Alisha during the day.

"All police officers are not bad. We have good ones to and you have seen they did an awesome job," she added.

Hill had just started her new job as an MRI Tech when she was shot and thus was not receivinng insurance coverage from her job.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with those expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodstray bulletwoman shotdrive by shootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,604 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Bears beat Falcons in week 3
IL student-athletes, parents announce upcoming lawsuit regarding fall sports
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Stabbed woman's body pulled from Chicago River North Branch: CPD
5-year-old girl's death ruled a homicide, stabbed by family member
32 shot, 7 killed in weekend violence
Show More
Chicago man killed in Stone Park nightclub shooting
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
West Pullman shooting leaves boy, 15, dead: CPD
Activism comes to life in Goodman Theatre show
North America's largest outdoor adventure course is in Lemont
More TOP STORIES News