Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was shot in the head while fleeing what was believed to be an attempted robbery early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was shot in the head early Wednesday morning as she tried to drive away from a would-be robber on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The 31-year-old woman had stopped her gray SUV to talk to a man around 2 a.m. in the 7300-block of South Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said at some point, she thought she was going to be robbed. That's when she took off, and the man opened fire on her vehicle from behind.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Investigators waded through shattered glass and shell casings, searching for clues. There were bullet holes in the front windshield.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle, but they were not hurt.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimechicago violenceattempted robberyChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
Ivanka Trump to promote worker training in Illinois
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Fuller Park
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
2 police officers ambushed, shot in New Jersey
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Lane Tech student reported missing from Lollapalooza killed by Metra train
2 toddlers struck by train, 1 fatally, in Portage
Pastors, community: We want a plan for Chicago violence, not just more police
More News