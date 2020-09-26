West Englewood woman shot in head by stray bullet celebrates birthday with CPD officers who saved her

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman who was injured by a stray bullet is celebrating her 37th birthday with the police officers who saved her.

Alisha Hill was sitting on a sofa in her West Englewood home just over a year ago when she was shot in the head.

Alisha Hill is finally heading home after she was struck by a stray bullet while sitting inside a home in West Englewood in September.



Police found her after they followed shell casings from a nearby drive-by shooting and discovered the bullet hole in her window.

"We just kept canvasing the neighborhood and we are so thankful we did," said Sgt. Rudy Vargas with the Chicago Police Department.

Video captures police response after West Englewood drive-by, woman shot in head by stray bullet


Police said the woman shot may not have survived if officers had not spotted a bullet hole in her home's window.



"I think God for the officers who walked up on the porch and saw my daughter," said Hill's mother Jacqueline.

Jacqueline is returning to work after spending the last year caring for her daughter who had to re-learn how to walk and talk.
