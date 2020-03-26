Woman, 24, critical after drive-by shooting in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, the woman was in the back seat of a vehicle in the 3100-block of West 25th Street around 11:50 p.m. when someone approached in a white SUV and fired shots.

The woman was struck in the head and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. She is in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
