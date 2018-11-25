Woman shot in Sauk Village ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is being treated Sunday morning after she was shot in far south suburban Sauk Village.

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman is being treated Sunday morning after she was shot in far south suburban Sauk Village, according to police.

The woman has been identified by a family member as 21-year-old Kye McClendon of Park Forest.

Police say the victim was found on Sauk Trail, near Route 394 at about 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to the hospital.

Officers were able to track the suspects to a nearby car and home on Carriage Avenue where several people were arrested.

Neighbors said they were kept out of their homes while police investigated.

It is not known what lead to the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman shotSauk Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Winter storm wreaks havoc on holiday travel, hundreds of flights canceled
3 sought for sexual assault, armed break-in at West Englewood home
Chicagoan, ex-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos loses bid to stall prison sentence
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
15 year old shot on sidewalk in Fernwood
Memorial held for slain CPD officer Samuel Jimenez
Driver hits Cook County Sheriff's deputy car on I-290
Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County, California
Show More
Security guard killed by police laid to rest
'Bedazzled' pigeon found in Arizona reunited with owner
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9am Monday
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
More News