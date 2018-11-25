Woman shot in Sauk Village, several people arrested

A woman is being treated Sunday morning after she was shot in far south suburban Sauk Village.

A woman is being treated Sunday morning after she was shot in far south suburban Sauk Village, according to police.

Police say the victim was found on Sauk Trail, near Route 394 at about 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to the hospital.

Officers were able to track the suspects to a nearby car and home on Carriage Avenue where several people were arrested.

Neighbors said they were kept out of their homes while police investigated.

It is not known what lead to the shooting.
