Woman shot, killed a week after aunt dies while trying to retrieve phone from train tracks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family is grieving the loss of a young woman shot and killed in Chicago after suffering another loss just last week involving a CTA Red Line train.Police said Akeelah Addison, 22, was shot and killed around 3 a.m. Friday in the 4200-block of South Wells in the Fuller Park neighborhood. She is the niece of the woman who was killed by a CTA train while trying to retrieve her cell phone on the tracks."My daughter loved on me so hard yesterday. I didn't even know why," said Brandy Martin. She said her last few moments with her daughter mean so much more today."The last thing she said before she left was, 'I love you, mom. Did you hear me? I love you, mom,'" Martin said.Hours later, she would find out her oldest child was shot and killed while out celebrating the Fourth of July."My daughter was an innocent bystander. She was at the wrong place at the wrong time," Martin said.Just last week, Addison's aunt was fatally struck by a CTA train. Felon Smith was on the tracks at the time trying to get her cell phone."How much can one person take?" Martin said. "I have a relationship with God, but the experience with my sister really showed me how connected I really was. This ride right here is going to show me how strong I really am."Addison had recently moved back to Chicago from Peoria with a plan in place to open up her own salon."To know that she came up here and started doing hair and just for her life to be taken after we already suffered from one loss the week before. it's a lot," said Stacey Gill, her aunt.Police are searching for the shooter. Area Central Detectives are handling the investigation.