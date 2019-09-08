Woman shot, killed in Dolton

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot and killed Sunday in south suburban Dolton.

Angelneka Smith, 31, was shot multiple times about 1 a.m. at 144th Place and South King Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

She was pronounced dead at 1:41 a.m., the medical examiner's office said. Smith lived in Fuller Park on the South Side.

Dolton police did not respond to a request for additional information.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doltonchicagochicago shootingchicago crimeshootingwoman killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kanye's 'Sunday Service' comes to Chicago, all tickets claimed
Chicago nonprofits, leaders offer relief to Dorian survivors
Man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at police
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg headed to Chicago
UT Vols make boy's design official after he was bullied
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, scattered showers Sunday
Fallen solider's legacy lives on at veteran center for women
Show More
Toddler shoots self in Glenwood home, police say
3 artists recreate iconic art through lens of disability
Woman, 81, missing from Downers Grove
Police search for man who shot woman, 55, on South Side
Libanais brings flavors of home to Lebanese ex-pats in Lincolnwood
More TOP STORIES News