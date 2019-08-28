Woman shot, killed outside Dolton convenience store, sources say

DOLTON, Ill. -- A woman was shot outside a convenience store Tuesday night in Dolton, reports said.

The woman, whose age was not immediately known, was standing outside the Moonlight Food Deli and Liquor store, 1203 E. 142nd Street, around 9 p.m. when she was shot, Dolton Village Trustee Tiffany Henyard told a Sun-Times photographer.

The woman was not thought to be the intended target of the shooting.

Information about the woman's condition was not immediately known.

Dolton police did not return a request for comment.

This news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Last week, 40-year-old Marshia Bowman was fatally shot while driving four of her children through Dolton.

No one has been taken into custody yet in that case.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
