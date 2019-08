Woman shot, killed outside Dolton convenience store, sources say

DOLTON, Ill. -- A woman was shot outside a convenience store Tuesday night in Dolton, reports said.The woman, whose age was not immediately known, was standing outside the Moonlight Food Deli and Liquor store, 1203 E. 142nd Street, around 9 p.m. when she was shot, Dolton Village Trustee Tiffany Henyard told a Sun-Times photographer.The woman was not thought to be the intended target of the shooting.Information about the woman's condition was not immediately known.Dolton police did not return a request for comment.Last week, 40-year-old Marshia Bowman was fatally shot while driving four of her children through Dolton No one has been taken into custody yet in that case.