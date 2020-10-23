I-57 shooting: Woman shot on exit ramp at 111th Street in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot on an I-57 expressway ramp on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.The shooting occurred on the exit ramp at 111th Street at about 11:53 p.m., police said.A 19-year-old woman was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg and hand, police said.Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.Police found shell casings on the ramp and the victim's car was seen with several bullet holes.The I-57 exit ramp at 111th was closed as police investigated the shooting.