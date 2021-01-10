officer involved shooting

Woman shot by police during exchange of gunfire in Lawndale

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot by police during a shootout Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers with the Community Safety Team were investigating a vehicle that was illegally parked in a tow zone about 3:30 p.m. in the 1500-block of South Karlov when a woman inside the car "began exhibiting characteristics of an armed person," Chicago police said.

An "armed confrontation" broke out shortly after between the officers and the woman, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Fire officials said the woman, believed to be in her 20s, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Two other people who were also in the car were taken into custody and are being questioned by detectives, police said.

Fire officials said a 29-year-old man was taken to Rush University Medical Center in connection with the incident, but details of his injuries were not immediately known. His condition had stabilized.

