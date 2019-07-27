Woman, 19, shot to death on Aurora porch: police

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday in west suburban Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.Officers responded to a call sometime after 10 p.m. in the 400 block of East Benton Street for reports of a person shot on the front porch of a home, police said. There officers found the woman with several gunshot wounds.The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.Police said this was not a random shooting, but the victim was not the intended target.Police said many people were outside in the neighborhood and someone may have information about the shooting."We are canvassing the neighborhood, our detectives are talking to people and they are looking into some information," said Aurora Police Department Public Information Officer Paris Lewbel.The home also has several surveillance cameras that may have captured the shooting.Aurora police said they are looking for any information from the public that could help in the case as they are conducting a homicide investigation.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5500 or leave an anonymous tip at 630-892-1000.