Philadelphia woman, 22, shot to death while driving, crashes into home

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police said a 22-year-old woman was fatally shot as she was driving a minivan and then crashed into the steps of a home.

The victim has been identified as Nykira Byrd.

Acacia Nykira Byrd



It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of McMahon Street.

Police said the minivan was shot three times. The 22-year-old woman was struck in the head.

Byrd turned onto the 600 block of East Price Street where she lost control, police said.

A live round was found right next to where the van crashed, authorities said. A source told Action News, ABC7 Chicago's sister station in Philadelphia, that it's possible the shooter walked right up to the van, saw the victim was dead, then cleared the gun and left.

There's no description of the suspect at this point. The shooter's vehicle is described as a black Mercedes or Lexus.

Byrd lived in the neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police are searching area cameras to see if they captured anything that could help with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woman shotmurdershootingwoman killedu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 18, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Uber Freight HQ coming to Chicago
34 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Worshipers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary amid hopes miracle saves church
Jeopardy! superfan creates 'Trebek Affirmation Soundboard'
Brewers fan receives heart transplant from Cubs fan
Show More
Woman denied pedicure because she was 'too big'
Are credit card rewards worth the hype?
VIDEO: Elephant injures 18 in Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant
FEMA encourages families to prepare for emergencies
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
More TOP STORIES News