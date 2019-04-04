Woman shot while riding in car in Lakeview

CHICAGO -- A 21-year-old female passenger was shot Thursday in a vehicle in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood on the North Side.About 2:10 a.m., the woman was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 800 block of West Wellington Avenue when she heard shots and realized she had been hit in the lower backside, Chicago police said.The other occupants of the vehicle took her to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.Area North detectives are investigating.