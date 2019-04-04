Woman shot while riding in car on Northwest Side

CHICAGO -- A 21-year-old female passenger was shot Thursday in a vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side.About 2:10 a.m., the woman was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 4400-block of North Pulaski Road when she heard shots and realized she had been hit in the lower backside, Chicago police said.The other occupants of the vehicle took her to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.Area North detectives are investigating.