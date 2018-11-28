Woman shoved to ground in West Town strong-arm robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video captured three men throwing a 31-year-old woman to the ground and then robbing her in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.

CHICAGO --
Three people robbed a woman Tuesday night in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 31-year-old woman was walking south at 8:14 p.m. in the 500 block of North Wood when three males walked up behind her and one of them put his hand over her face, according to Chicago police. He then demanded the woman's belongings.

A second suspect took the woman's property, and then the first suspect pushed her to the ground, injuring her forehead, police said. The trio ran off north on Wood, where they got into a small, black, four-door vehicle and drove away northbound.

The woman was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where she was treated and released, police said.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspects, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberysurveillance videoChicagoWest Loop
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting...NOW
Body found believed to be Hania Aguilar, search for killer underway
WATCH LIVE: 6 dead, including 4 children, in Indiana fire
Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver last September in West Loop
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters faces new charges
Pelosi nominated by House Dems to lead new Congress
4 15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Ald. Willie Cochran rejects plea deal; headed to trial instead
Show More
Prosecutors: Mother of girl left in frigid van endangered kids before
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
Dashcam captures plowed snow shattering windshield
Chicago Weather: Power outages persist in NW suburbs after winter storm
More News