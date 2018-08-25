Woman sitting in car killed in Back of the Yards shooting

A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat in the backseat of a car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night.The shooting occurred at about 11:31 p.m. in the 4500-block of South Paulina Street, police said.The woman was in the backseat of a car when several people came up and fired shots. Investigators believe the woman was caught in the crossfire.The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released her identity.The vehicle the woman was in may have been a ride-share vehicle.No one else was hurt. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.