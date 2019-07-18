CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found stabbed near DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
Officers responded to the 2300-block of North Halsted Street at about 3:45 a.m. and found a 22-year-old woman on the ground bleeding from her neck, police said.
The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with lacerations on her neck and face. A source tells ABC7 that the woman is a DePaul student.
Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately available.
No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
DePaul student critically injured in stabbing near campus, source says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News