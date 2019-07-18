DePaul student critically injured in stabbing near campus, source says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found stabbed near DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus Thursday morning, Chicago police said.Officers responded to the 2300-block of North Halsted Street at about 3:45 a.m. and found a 22-year-old woman on the ground bleeding from her neck, police said.The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with lacerations on her neck and face. A source tells ABC7 that the woman is a DePaul student.Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately available.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.