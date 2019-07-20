Woman stabbed in neck with hypodermic needle in Manhattan bank

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Police say a woman was stabbed in the neck with a hypodermic needle inside a bank in Manhattan.
The incident was reported at the Citibank on West 32nd Street around 6:30 p.m. on July 12.
Authorities say the woman went to the hospital for treatment. It's unclear if anything was inside the needle.
The man was last seen wearing glasses and a hat that said Fordham on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
