Woman stabbed in neck with hypodermic needle in Manhattan bank

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Police say a woman was stabbed in the neck with a hypodermic needle inside a bank in Manhattan.

The incident was reported at the Citibank on West 32nd Street around 6:30 p.m. on July 12.

Authorities say the woman went to the hospital for treatment. It's unclear if anything was inside the needle.

The man was last seen wearing glasses and a hat that said Fordham on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
