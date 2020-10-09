chicago violence

Roseland stabbing leaves woman, 62, hurt near 95th Street Red Line station, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 62-year-old woman was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in Chicago's far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

The woman was standing in the street just after 3:10 a.m. in the 9500-block of South State Street, near the 95th Street CTA Red Line station, when a male suspect approached her with a knife, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, with lacerations to her ears, according to law enforcement officials.

RELATED: 27-year-old mother facing charges for allegedly stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death: police

Caution tape could still be seen outside the Red Line station, just before 6 a.m. Friday.

No one was in custody later Friday, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandchicago crimechicago violencestabbingcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
$2K reward offered in Russel Square Park shooting of girl, 10
CPD arrest record for sex crimes below national average for last decade: report
Girl, 10, shot on South Side, Chicago police say
Loop shooting damages State Street business' window: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse to appear in court as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump's fitness to serve
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Dixmoor employees unsure of Friday paychecks after treasurer issues
Show More
Chicago Weather: Warm, sunny, breezy Friday
Pomapoo puppy stolen in Wicker Park after suspects approached to pet dog
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
More TOP STORIES News