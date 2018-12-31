Woman stabbed repeatedly by YouTube bodybuilder she met on Tinder

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date

BOSTON, Massachusetts --
The woman stabbed repeatedly by a Massachusetts man who died after police subdued him using electronic stun guns is expected to survive.

Susan Tapley tells NBC Boston that her 24-year-old daughter, Maegan Tapley, suffered extensive stabbing and slashing injuries and will have to see an eye specialist and undergo plastic surgery. She's currently recovering in a local hospital.

Police in Cohasset responded to report of a disturbance in a home in town Thursday night and found 25-year-old Erich Stelzer attacking Tapley with a knife.

Officers used stun guns on Stelzer but he became unresponsive while being transported to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy and state police are investigating. Susan Tapley says the two had met on the dating app Tinder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tinderonline datingu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Extra security in place for Chicago's New Year's celebrations
2 shot in drive-thru at Englewood restaurant
Wis. boy, 4, hospitalized after swallowing magnets from Christmas gift
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
CTA offering free rides on New Year's Eve; Uber, Lyft offering discounts
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7Chicago.com
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
Dozens left homeless after fire in Justice apartment building
Show More
Police search for hit-and-run driver that left man injured in Chatham
Indiana University grad, 22, killed when lion escaped North Carolina enclosure
Cook County sheriff's deputy charged with sexually assaulting children
Waddle's World: Bears beat Vikings, 24-10, head to playoffs against Eagles
More News