Woman killed in stabbing in Schaumburg, autopsy reveals

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- A woman was killed Saturday in a stabbing in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Malgorzata Daniel, 48, was repeatedly stabbed about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Arbor Glen Boulevard, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. She was pronounced dead about five hours later.

An autopsy said that Daniel died of multiple sharp force injuries. The medical examiner's office ruled her death a homicide.

Daniel lived in the same block where she was stabbed, the medical examiner's office said.

Schaumburg police did not immediately respond to a request for details.

