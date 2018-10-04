Woman stabbed to death on West Side

Chicago police are looking for a man they believe stabbed and killed a woman during an argument in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police are looking for a man they believe stabbed and killed a woman during an argument in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

The woman was found dead in the backyard of abandoned building at about 9:28 p.m. in the 4500-block of West Adams Street.

Investigators said the woman was inside with a man when they had a dispute, and he started to stab her. The body was then moved outside.

Authorities have not released the woman's identity. There's an autopsy scheduled for Thursday.

Area North police are investigating. No one is in custody.
