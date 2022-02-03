stabbing

Person released without charges after woman stabbed to death in South Loop condo, police say

CHICAGO -- A person was released from police questioning after a woman was found stabbed to death in the South Loop Monday.

The woman, 32, was stabbed in her chest in a condominium in the 1900 block of South State Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

She was discovered shortly after 2 p.m. and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn't been released.

A person of interest was being questioned by detectives the day after the stabbing. Police on Thursday said the person was released without charging.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
