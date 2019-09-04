Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K at New Jersey Costco

NUTLEY, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey have arrested a woman they say stole a diamond ring worth $2,000 and then swapped it out at Costco for one worth $28,000.

Authorities say 49-year-old Izaebela Kolano, of Nutley, stole the first ring at a Costco in Wayne on Saturday before traveling to the Clifton location a day later and asking to see the more expensive one.

She then handed back the stolen ring, unbeknownst to the clerk.

Management called police after realizing what happened, and police tracked Kolano to her home.

She eventually told police she had hidden the ring under a rock on a no outlet street near the Passaic River in Wallington, where officers found it buried under a fence.

Kolano is charged with theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nutleywaynecliftonessex countytheftcostcodiamonds
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Probable tornado' touches down near Waukegan, storm damage reported in Lake Co.
R. Kelly moved to general inmate population
Gurnee teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, effects reach into NC
Body of missing Ind. girl, 10, found in shed behind home; Stepmother charged
YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids' privacy law
Show More
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
Mayor Lightfoot, NFL legends, volunteers to clean up Douglas Park
Chicago police escort daughter of fallen officer to 1st day of school
More than 200 recruits graduating as CPD officers
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy, much cooler Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News