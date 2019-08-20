Woman struck by Green Line train, seriously injured on West Side

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO -- A woman was seriously injured by a CTA Green Line train Monday evening on the West Side.

Officers responded about 7:20 p.m. for a call of a female hit by a train at the Central Avenue station, Chicago police said.

A Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman said the woman hit the side of the train as it was moving at the station. She was knocked back to the platform and was bleeding from her head.

She was taken in "red" condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, the spokesman said.

In a statement, the Chicago Transit Authority said Green Line trains were bypassing Central Avenue due to an earlier injured customer at the station.

Chicago police were investigating the incident.

A CTA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
