Woman struck by lightning at music festival may have been on cellphone

BRENDAN RAND
A woman struck by lightning at the Country Thunder music festival in Wisconsin early Friday may have been using her cellphone at the time, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was found unconscious and had no identification when she was found by officials at 12:36 a.m. Friday.

There were no direct witnesses to the lightning strike, but the woman's injuries to her ear were consistent with her using her cellphone at the time, according to Sgt. Mark Malecki, of the sheriff's department.

The woman was seriously injured and rushed to Northern Illinois Medical Center.

ABC affiliate WISN reported she was later moved to Loyola University Medical Center. Her condition there was unknown.
