MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) --Susan Brown is black and blue.
"I know it struck me, my jaw is really sore, I thought I had maybe a broken jaw," she said. "I'm picking glass out of wounds. I've got a black eye, I've got bruises all over, I hurt."
She's recalling what happened when she woke up with her car in a ditch: She was seriously hurt Tuesday when a pumpkin came crashing through her windshield.
The pumpkin came to a rest on the floor board in front of the driver's seat.
"The physics. They did not throw a nice little sweet Halloween pumpkin. Although it may have seemed to them like it was, this is literally a bomb," Brown told WDNU. "It could have very easily killed me. Just think if there were kids in that car."
Police said the pumpkin was tossed from an overpass on north Goldring Road, about five miles east of the Michigan City exit of the Indiana Toll Road, at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Two similar incidents were reported on Wednesday and Thursday of last week where cars were damaged. This was the only incident in which a driver was injured.
Brown happens to be a former head injury nurse. She said it would be an appropriate punishment for the culprits to work with patients with serious head injuries.
"Community ed. Make them go to a head injury rehab. Go be around people who have really had a head injury," she said. "We get so many of them with motorcycle accidents and people are never really the same."
Indiana State Police stressed how dangerous this incident was, saying they could have easily been dealing with a fatality instead. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.