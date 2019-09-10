Woman struck in head by stray bullet while sitting in West Englewood home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old woman was struck in the head by a stray bullet during a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.Police said a 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 7300-block of South Wolcott Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. when a white care drove past and someone inside opened fire. The man was shot in the stomach and back, and taken to Christ Hospital where his condition stabilized.The woman was in her home when a stray bullet from the shooting went through her front window and struck her in the head, according to police. She was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.Police said the shooters drove away from the scene. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area South detectives is ongoing.