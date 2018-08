A woman was killed while crossing the street in Hollywood Park early Sunday.Police said Brenda Schrader, 55, was crossing the street in the 5900 block of North Jersey Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. when a car traveling southbound hit her. She was pronounced dead on the scene.The driver of the car called 911 and remained on the scene until police arrived.Police said Sunday morning that there were no charges or citations pending.