Woman rescued after being stuck in NYC elevator for entire weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on the woman rescued after being stuck in an elevator all weekend.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattanw --
A woman who was stuck in a Manhattan elevator for the entire weekend was finally rescued Monday morning.

The FDNY responded to 48 East 65th Street on the Upper East Side just after 10 a.m. and rescued the victim, who was stuck between the second and third floors of the townhouse.

The woman, a cleaning employee, had reportedly been stuck since Friday.

Authorities say no one else was home while she was working in the private townhouse.

Someone came home Monday morning, realized there was a person trapped in the elevator, and called for help.

Firefighters forced open the door, and EMS transported the victim to the hospital.

According to Department of Buildings records, the elevator was inspected last July, with no violations found.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elevatorrescueu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storm dumps several inches of snow across area
Man jumps off Dan Ryan bridge to escape CPD
Chicago AccuWeather: Snowy Monday
Man charged after CPD officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man gets more than 100 years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Man accused of firing pellet gun at dog walker in unincorporated Spring Grove
School fills vending machine with books instead of sweets
Teen claims he was playing with rifle when he accidentally shot girlfriend
Show More
Duke official steps down after encouraging students to speak English
Study: Some dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
More News