A woman who was stuck in a Manhattan elevator for the entire weekend was finally rescued Monday morning.The FDNY responded to 48 East 65th Street on the Upper East Side just after 10 a.m. and rescued the victim, who was stuck between the second and third floors of the townhouse.The woman, a cleaning employee, had reportedly been stuck since Friday.Authorities say no one else was home while she was working in the private townhouse.Someone came home Monday morning, realized there was a person trapped in the elevator, and called for help.Firefighters forced open the door, and EMS transported the victim to the hospital.According to Department of Buildings records, the elevator was inspected last July, with no violations found.The investigation is ongoing.