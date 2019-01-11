Woman suspected of killing Las Vegas manicurist over $35 bill, arrested in Arizona

A 21-year-old Las Vegas woman allegedly using a stolen car to run over and kill a nail salon owner who chased her for failing to pay for a $35 manicure, police said.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WLS) --
A 21-year-old Las Vegas woman was taken into custody Friday in Glendale, Arizona, by the FBI Phoenix Violent Crime Task Force.

Krystal Whipple was identified as the person suspected of using a stolen car to run over and kill a nail salon owner last month. Whipple allegedly walked out of the salon without paying for her $35 manicure.

A civilian spotted Whipple in Arizona and notified authorities. Whipple was taken into custody without incident. A current booking photo was not immediately available.

Las Vegas police released storefront security video footage of the Dec. 29, 2018 incident this week.

Police are looking for the woman accused of killing a nail salon worker over a $35 manicure bill.


The video shows Ngoc Q. Nguyen, 51, of Garden Grove, California, jumping in front of a black sedan before being dragged beneath the car as it speeds away.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Whipple tried to pay for her manicure with a fraudulent credit card and told Nguyen and her husband that she was going to her car to get cash before beginning to drive away.

The husband, whose name has not been released, can be seen in the security footage holding onto the vehicle from behind.

Police said the car was a rental that had been stolen last month and was later found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.

Whipple was convicted in 2017 in Las Vegas of attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Clark County District Court records. She was sentenced to four months in jail last year for violating probation in that case.

Nguyen is survived by her husband, three daughters and several grandchildren.

"Our mom was really loved by the community here. It's very traumatizing," Anne Trinh, one of Nguyen's daughters, told "Good Morning America" on Saturday.

More than $30,000 has been donated to Nguyen's family through a GoFundMe site set up to raise money to pay for her funeral expense. The family described Nguyen as a selfless hard worker, toiling seven days per week to support her mother, siblings, children and grandchildren.

"Every penny that she had accumulated always go towards her family," read the site.

Earlier this week, Sharon Whipple, the suspect's mother, and Carol Whipple, the suspect's grandmother, urged her to turn herself in.

"You can't run, baby. You cannot run," Sharon Whipple said. "You have to come forward, baby."

In an interview with ABC News, they offered an emotional apology.

"I'm so sorry that you lost your mom. I can't imagine how you feel," Sharon Whipple said. "I hope that you find it in your heart to forgive my daughter and my family."

They told ABC News on Friday that they were very relieved and hoped "Krystal had turned herself in."

Anyone with any information about Whipple is urged to contact LVMPD Homicide Section through the phone at 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
