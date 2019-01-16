Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer: 'I didn't do anything wrong'

AUBRUN, Mass. --
A Massachusetts woman is fighting a ticket she received for honking at a police officer.

Stephanie Kelley told WBZ an officer in an unmarked SUV peeled out in front of her on Route 20 in Auburn. She said she swerved to avoid him and blared her horn.

"I had to swerve around him. Why wouldn't I get angry? Then to get pulled over and get a citation for that action is completely infuriating," Kelley said. "I didn't do anytrhing wrong."

It turns out the officer was actually pursuing another car, but wound up writing Kelley a rare "noise" ticket for "excessive and unnecessary" use of her horn.

Kelley later found out the officer told his superiors she gave him the middle finger from behind the wheel. This accusation was not written in any report.

"I did not flip this guy off," Kelley said. "It's just not fair. It's my word against his, basically."

Kelley works for the state and said she has the utmost respect for the police.

She pleaded her case to several town officials. The police chief eventually told her the ticket was within the officer's "professional discretion."

The chief told WBZ the officer is a "gentle giant" with no complaints, despite thousands of citations issued.

Kelley vows to continue fighting the $55 ticket.
