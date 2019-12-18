Woman tried to lure boy, 11, in Brighton Park on Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for a woman they allege tried to lure an 11-year-old boy Tuesday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side, according to a community alert.

The boy was walking home between 4:20 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue when the woman told him to "come over here," Chicago police said.

The woman grabbed the child by the arm and backpack, but police said he was able to break free and run home.

The woman is described as 50 to 60 years old and 5 feet tall with short white hair, police said. She was wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

