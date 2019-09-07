Woman used fake name after driving drunk, speeding in Riverside: police

RIVERSIDE, Ill. -- A woman who allegedly used a fake name to obtain a second drivers license is accused of driving under the influence in west suburban Riverside.Destiney J. Perez, 24, was allegedly driving at 67 mph in a 40 mph zone early Friday on First Avenue near Ridgewood Road, next to Riverside Brookfield High School, Riverside police said in a statement.Perez, of the West Side Austin neighborhood, was cutting off traffic as she sped northbound, police said. She was pulled over near 31st Street.When an officer smelled alcohol on her breath, the officer asked her to step out of the car and she almost fell to the ground, police said.Perez gave the officer a fake name and said she was driving back from a Bedford Park club, where she works, police said. She failed a sobriety test and blew a 0.12% blood alcohol level, police said.Fingerprinting at the police station confirmed Perez's real name, police said. Investigators learned that Perez has six alias names, five alias dates of birth and four alias addresses, according to police.Perez had two separate driver's licenses, both revoked, and an active drunk driving warrant in Cook County, police said."Fingerprints don't lie," Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said in the statement. "She was able to beat the system for a while by changing her name and birth dates to get licenses that were valid until she was arrested once again."He said Perez has not had a valid driver's license since 2012.Perez is charged with aggravated felony drunk driving, aggravated felony drugged driving, aggravated felony revoked driver's license and several traffic violations, police said.In a bail hearing, a Cook County judge released Perez on her own recognizance, police said.