Man attempts to sexually assault woman, 28, in West Town attack, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman, 28, was attacked while walking in Chicago's West Town neighborhood early Saturday.The victim was heading northbound on the 400 block of N. Morgan when she noticed a vehicle following her, according to Chicago police.The suspect then got out of the vehicle and began following the woman, police said.He then ran up behind the victim and grabbed her, forcing her into a vacant lot, according to police.Police said the offender then battered and attempted to sexually assault the victim.The woman was able to scream for help and the man took off walking.