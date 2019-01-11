Woman waiting for bus sexually assaulted; suspect caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who was waiting for a bus in Santa Ana was sexually assaulted by a suspect and it was caught on video by a bus camera. (Santa Ana Police Department)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. --
A woman who was waiting for a bus in Santa Ana was sexually assaulted by a suspect and it was caught on video by a bus camera.

Authorities said the victim is a woman in her 50s. Detectives said the assault was interrupted when a bus pulled up and passengers got out.

The suspect pulled up his pants and took off.

"It's a violent, random act. The victim does not know him, has never seen him," Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The victim was able to provide police with a description so they could create a sketch. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey No. 82.

"That's scary to hear. My kids walk home from school. I'll have to keep an eye out for that guy," parent Letty Davis said.

The assault happened near Bristol Street and MacArthur Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Some residents said they're surprised no one stopped to help.

"That's really sad. I mean people need to step up. It's our neighborhood and we need to take care of our neighborhood," one woman said.

Detectives hope someone recognizes the man. Police said given his aggressive behavior, he may strike again.

"Obviously this is one individual that needs to be off the streets," Bertagna said.

Anyone with more information may call the Santa Ana Police Department or (855) TIP-OCCS to remain anonymous.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultbuscaught on videosex crimesketchu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!' Wis. teen missing since murder of parents found alive
Girl killed, 2 injured in Lower Wacker crash
CA police officer, 22, fatally shot; suspect found dead
Government Shutdown 2019: Trump closer to declaring emergency; 800,000 won't get paid
21 bodies found in north Mexico after gang clash
Man paralyzed in crash says Siri saved his life
Baby at center of fake kidnapping believed dead, police say
88-year-old woman beaten nearly to death at park
Show More
5 victims of Poland 'escape room' fire laid to rest
Chicago AccuWeather: Quiet and cloudy Friday
High school student killed in Griffith, Ind., shooting
R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount
More News