California woman who confronted Black teen over phone in police custody in New York

Miya Ponsetto, 22, agreed Friday to be extradited to New York after she was jailed in California. She is currently at the 1st Precinct in Lower Manhattan awaiting charges she will face in New York.
Ponsetto appeared in court Friday via video in Ventura County, California for the alleged assault on 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. in late December. In court, she agreed to be transported back to New York to face charges.
The parents of Harrold Jr. say they hope Ponsetto will be charged with assaulting their child, who was traumatized by the event.
Ponsetto apologized but defended her actions in a television interview conducted before she was arrested.
"I consider myself to be super sweet," Ponsetto said in a "CBS This Morning" interview that aired Friday. "I don't feel that that is who I am as a person. I don't feel like this one mistake does define me. But I do sincerely from the bottom of my heart apologize that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him or if I hurt his feelings or the father's feelings."
The interview was conducted Thursday afternoon, hours before Ponsetto was jailed in Ventura County.
Police said Thursday night Ponsetto was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. NYPD detectives, who had flown to California to assist with the search, were also present for the arrest.
The Ventura County sheriff's deputies had planned to make a traffic stop on the warrant for her arrest out of New York, but she refused to stop and drove slowly through her Piru, California, neighborhood, officials say.
When she came to a stop, she put up a fight and resisted arrest. ABC News reports she had to be physically restrained and arrested.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.