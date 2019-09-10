Woman with Alzheimer's missing in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a 69-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer's disease is asking for the public's help finding her.Maria Bruno Kane was reported missing Monday morning. According to her husband, Kane left their home in the 600-block of South Boulevard around 8 a.m. while he was still sleeping. He realized she was gone when he woke up and filed a missing persons report.Kane's husband said she is capable of walking five to eight miles a day, and that she left the house with no money, identification or mode of transportation.The family is asking anyone who sees her to contact Oak Park police.