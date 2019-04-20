Woman, 58, wounded in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 58-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Friday in the Near West Side.

About 11:48 p.m. the woman was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Van Buren Street when two unknown vehicles fired shots at each other, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered lacerations from broken glass after one of the shots hit her vehicle and shattered the windows, police said. Her condition was stabilized at St. Mary's Hospital.

The two vehicles involved in the gunfire drove off west on I-290, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
near west sidechicagochicago crimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News