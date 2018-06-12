Woman's body found in Far South Side garage

New property owners made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning when they found a woman's body in a garage.Neighbors said the woman's body was discovered around 8 a.m. in the garage of a home in the 100-block of West 104th in the city's Roseland neighborhood. Neighbors said it was found by new owners who are renovating the property.Officers said the woman was dead when they arrived. They believe she is in her 40s. She has not yet been identified. A death investigation is ongoing.Some of the neighborhood's residents are concerned that the vacant buildings continue to be a magnet for crime and violence. At one point, the City of Chicago began demolishing a number of abandoned buildings or properties in disrepair as a way to "cleanse" areas on the south and west sides of illegal activity.Neighbor John Willis said Tuesday's discovery proves more needs to be done."It is what it is," he said. "Until we get the right people in office nothing is going to happen."