Women accused of shoplifting stroller in New Jersey, leaving baby behind

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey -- Two women were arrested in New Jersey for allegedly shoplifting baby strollers and accidentally leaving their own baby behind as they tried to get away.It happened just before 6 p.m. on August 16 at the Bambi Baby store on State Route 35 in Middletown.A group of women and children entered the store, and apparently, one woman was seen stealing a stroller by an employee.The store manager, Justin, explained how the ladies initially duped him."I had a couple of customers in the store, and then three women walked in behind another customer," he said. "Two of them distracted me, and then one walked out with the stroller. And then a couple minutes later, one of them comes back in because they left their child in the store."Police say all three women then left the store and began to drive away when one of the women realized she left her child behind."I (noticed the stroller was gone), however, I didn't want to jump to conclusions, so I definitely walked around the store first and then started checking the camera and then noticed the stroller had been taken," Justin said. "And then right before I called the cops, the girl had come walking back in to retrieve the child. And at that point after she had walked out, I said, 'Hey, I'm pretty sure you guys stole my stroller. I'd like it back.' And she just kind of ran off, and at that point I dialed 911."Middletown Township police were able to identify two of the women in Eatontown and place them under arrest.Maryann Cash, 23, of Surrey, England, and 20-year-old Nan McCarthy, of Effingham, England, were both charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Keith Hirschbein at (732) 615-2120.