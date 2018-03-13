Women arrested for trying to steal $11K worth of Victoria's Secret bras

Two women were arrested for trying to get away with $11,000 worth of Victoria's Secret bras.

FOLSOM, California --
Two women were arrested and charged after police say they tried to steal $11,000 worth of bras from a Victoria's Secret store outside Sacramento.

Police say 22-year-old Blanca Quintero and 19-year-old Antanae Welch ran off with "several large bags" of clothing.

According to authorities, an employee saw them stuff the bags, but when she tried to stop them, they pepper sprayed her.

The spray didn't work, but the ordeal bought enough time for officers to make it to the store and arrest them.

Police say the women face a slew of charges including theft and conspiracy.

5 people from Houston accused of pepper spraying Victoria's Secret employee in Austin robbery

