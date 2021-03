Our Chicago: Town hall examines city's women in leadership roles amid Women's History Month

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, will present a virtual town hall celebrating the stories of influential Chicago women during Women's History Month. ABC 7's Stacey Baca will moderate this hour-long event available on abc7chicago.com, Thursday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m.As ABC 7 continues to recognize women who have made significant contributions to our community, ABC 7's Stacey Baca will lead an engaging conversation with women holding leadership roles in Chicago, some who have only recently taken on their roles. They will share their journey and the challenges they faced on the road to success. They will talk about the importance of role models for women and young girls, and how they have incorporated mentorship and guidance within their organizations to guide and help women thrive. We'll also hear about how they serve their communities and the adjustments they have made during the pandemic to continue services.Guest panelists confirmed to date:Linda Tortolero, Mujeres Latinas en AcciónVerneé Green, The Mikva ChallengeNeha Gill, Apna Ghar, Inc.Maria Kim, CaraSandy T. Williams, Between FriendsThe virtual town hall was also exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.