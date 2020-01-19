Women's March Chicago draws thousands to Grant Park in support of women's right and civil liberties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5860715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of people will gather Saturday in Chicago and the suburbs for rallies in solidarity with the annual Women's March.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the winter storm, thousands of marchers gathered in Grant Park in support of women's right and civil liberties for the Women's March Chicago."When the weather's crappy and you come out, people know that you mean it," said Virginia Selleck.Instead of a programmed rally, this year's march-only event featured a gallery of issues along the five-block route, which ended at Federal Plaza.The issues were the 2020 census, gun violence prevention, climate justice, access to healthcare and getting out the vote.Smaller marches were also held in suburbs like Geneva and Woodstock.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among the elected officials to participate in the city's march."As a mother of a daughter, I want to make sure that the world she inherits is better and stronger than what I inherited," said Lightfoot.Crowds were much smaller than the first local women's march 2017, after the inauguration of President Trump. That march drew in an estimated 250,000 supporters and even more in 2018.Citing the high cost and limited volunteers, local organizers canceled the effort last year.Another women's March is planned for October.