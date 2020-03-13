A Wood Dale special education teacher is suing after she claims she was denied paid sick leave for the birth of her son

DuPage County (WLS) -- A teacher is suing a suburban school district over maternity leave.A special education teacher with the Wood Dale school district says she was denied paid sick leave for the birth of her son via a surrogate last year.That case is expected to be heard in a Dupage County courtroom Friday.The Illinois Supreme Court recently heard a different case involving a different Wood Dale teacher who claims she was denied sick time after the birth of her baby right before summer break.