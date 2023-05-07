Chicago police officer wounded in knife attack while responding to burglary call in Woodlawn: CPD

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was wounded Sunday by a home intruder wielding a knife in Woodlawn.

Officers responded to a person calling for help about 12:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue, where they found a 56-year-old man inside a home trying to take items, Chicago police said.

The man approached the officers wielding a knife, leading to one officer suffering small cuts to the head, bicep and forearm, police said.

The officer, whose age wasn't released, was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.

The attacker was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

