Chicago shooting: Man shot to death inside West Woodlawn home, police say

Thursday, May 11, 2023 3:24PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a South Side home on Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the West Woodlawn neighborhood's 6100 block of South Champlain Avenue at about 7:33 a.m., police said.

Police said a 40-year-old man, shot in the neck, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

